Stephen Curry to Compete in Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae

The Web.com Tour and Ellie Mae announced today that 2017 National Basketball Association (NBA) Champion and Golden State Warriors All-Star Guard Stephen Curry will play in the Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae, to be contested the week of July 31-August 6, 2017. Curry will maintain his amateur status in the event and will compete on an unrestricted sponsor exemption.

“We are elated to have Stephen Curry compete in this year’s Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae,” said Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae Tournament Director Trish Gregovich. “Our longstanding goal has been to create a meaningful community impact through this event, and allowing a true pillar of the Bay Area community and a genuine sports superstar inside the ropes to compete alongside future PGA TOUR stars helps to elevate that effort.”

Curry, a member of the Warriors since 2009, is a two-time winner of the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award for the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 seasons, and has appeared in the last three NBA Finals with the Warriors, helping lead the team to Championships in 2015 and 2017. The 29-year-old is also currently the Warriors’ all-time leader in three-pointers made, and four of the top five single-season three-point totals in NBA history, including a record 402 three-pointers in 2015-16. Curry has been selected to three All-NBA Teams and has been a starter on the Western Conference All-Star team in each of the last four seasons.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to play with the pros in the upcoming Ellie Mae Classic, not only to be able to compete against some of the best golfers in the world, but to also help bring light to the tournament’s charitable footprint of giving back to the Warriors Community Foundation,” said Curry. “Golf has always been a passion of mine and it’s a dream come true to get the chance to play inside the ropes amongst the pros in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned tournament.”

Honored to play in the @elliemaeclassic to support the @gswfoundation! 1st experience inside the ropes! Come on out@webdotcomtour@pgatour — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 28, 2017

People asking why I’m playing. Unexpected invite & Always a dream 2 play golf w/ the pros. @WebDotComTour has so much talent it’s unreal. — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 28, 2017

Supporting great cause & want all of the Bay Area comes out 2 watch these guys go low all week! @GSWfoundation does Great work for the Bay! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 28, 2017

obviously want to play well & see how I handle tournament golf. No expectations except keep ball out of the gallery and not go Happy Gilmore — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 28, 2017

Last year’s Ellie Mae Classic produced one of the most memorable weeks in the Web.com Tour’s 28-year history, with Germany’s Stephan Jaeger posting a PGA TOUR-record 58 in the opening round on his way to a record-setting 30-under-par 250 total and a seven-shot victory.

“We’re proud to welcome Stephen Curry to the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. He’s a terrific player on the court and we expect him to dominate on the green as well,” said Jonathan Corr, president and CEO of Ellie Mae. “We’re also thrilled to once again partner with our main charitable beneficiary, the Warriors Community Foundation. We love seeing the players, coaches and staff out on the course, supporting the tournament’s tradition of philanthropy, which aligns with our core value of giving back.”

The Warriors Community Foundation serves as the event’s main charitable beneficiary, as charity continues to play a key role in every PGA TOUR-sanctioned event, with other Ellie Mae charities also benefiting. The TOUR and its tournaments generated a record $166 million for charity in 2016, in turn elevating the all-time total donated to charity to $2.46 billion.

Since purchasing the Golden State Warriors in 2010, Joe Lacob and Peter Guber have continued the club’s longstanding tradition of community involvement. The Warriors Community Foundation, established in 2012 under the new ownership group, serves to expand the team’s impact locally.

The Ellie Mae Classic tournament schedule includes the following:

Monday, July 31 – Partner Pro-Am

Tuesday, August 1 – Celebrity Shootout & Party

Wednesday, August 2 – Official Pro-Am

Thursday, August 3 – Tournament Round 1 & Executive Women’s Day

Friday, August 4 – Tournament Round 2

Saturday, August 5 – Tournament Round 3 & Family Day

Sunday, August 6 – Final Tournament Round & Military Appreciation Day

For more information on the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae, including the schedule of events, tickets and sponsorship opportunities, please visit EllieMaeClassic.com.

For more information on the Web.com Tour, please visit PGATOUR.com.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) is a leading provider of innovative on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry. Mortgage lenders of all sizes use Ellie Mae’s Encompass® all-in-one mortgage management solution, Mavent Compliance Service, and AllRegs research, reference and education resources to improve compliance, loan quality and efficiency across the entire mortgage lifecycle. Visit EllieMae.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

About The Warriors Community Foundation

The Warriors Community Foundation supports education and youth development for low-income students in the San Francisco Bay Area. Since its inception in 2012, the Foundation has generated nearly $7 million in direct impact, including grants to improve educational equity in Alameda and San Francisco Counties. The Foundation also rebuilds public basketball courts around the Bay Area. To date, more than 60 courts have been refurbished, helping to revitalize local schools, parks, and neighborhoods. Finally, the Foundation donates thousands of tickets each season to schools and nonprofits that serve children and families, helping share the joy and excitement of Warriors home games. The Foundation is sustained by generous contributions from Warriors owners, players, partners, and fans. Learn more at warriors.org.

About TPC Stonebrae Country Club

TPC Stonebrae Country Club opened in 2007 and sits 1,500 feet above the San Francisco Bay on Walpert Ridge, providing a 75 mile wide view of the beautiful Northern California coastline. Members of this private club are tested by an American Links layout that rises and falls along ridge tops and across ravines. Designed by Scottish Golf Course Architect David McLay Kidd, TPC Stonebrae has established itself as one of the most unique and challenging tests of golf in Northern California.

About the Web.com Tour

Founded (1990), owned and operated by the PGA TOUR, the Web.com Tour continues to identify those players who are ready to compete and win on golf's biggest stage. In 2013, the Web.com Tour became The Path to the PGA TOUR with all 50 available PGA TOUR cards coming through the Web.com Tour and the season culminating at the four-event Web.com Tour Finals. Web.com became the Tour’s umbrella sponsor on June 27, 2012, with a 10-year agreement in place through 2021. This season marks the 28th year of competition on the Web.com Tour. Three out of four PGA TOUR members are Web.com Tour alumni. Tour alumni have won more than 450 PGA TOUR titles, including 22 majors and seven PLAYERS Championships. The PGA TOUR, through the efforts of its Tours and their tournaments, sponsors, players and volunteers, has surpassed $2 billion in charitable giving. To learn more about the PGA TOUR, the Web.com Tour and to follow the season-long quest for a PGA TOUR card, visit PGATOUR.COM, or follow the Tour on social media via Twitter (@WebDotComTour), Facebook (facebook.com/WebDotComTour) and Instagram (Instagram.com/WebDotComTour).

About Web.com

Web.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEB) offers the most tools and services for small businesses to maximize their presence and effectiveness online. More than just great websites, Web.com provides small businesses a robust, multi-faceted web presence, that connects them with customers and helps them grow. The company provides a full range of Internet services to small businesses to help them compete and succeed online. Web.com meets the needs of small businesses anywhere along their lifecycle with affordable, subscription-based solutions including domains, hosting, website design and management, search engine optimization, online marketing campaigns, local sales leads, social media, mobile products and eCommerce solutions. For more information, please visit web.com; follow Web.com on Twitter @webdotcom or on Facebook at facebook.com/web.com. For additional online marketing resources and small business networking, please visit Web.com’s Webwise Workshop at www.webwiseworkshop.com/.