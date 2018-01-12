Quinn Cook and Damian Jones Re-Join Golden State from Santa Cruz

Golden State Warriors two-way guard Quinn Cook and center Damian Jones have re-joined the team prior to its game in Milwaukee, the team announced today.

Cook has appeared in 18 games (all starts) with Santa Cruz, averaging 22.9 points, 7.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.06 steals in 36.0 minutes per game. In 10 games with Golden State, the guard is averaging 3.2 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game.

Jones, who was most recently assigned to Santa Cruz on Nov. 14, has played in 27 games (all starts) for Santa Cruz, averaging 15.6 points on a league-best 68.6 percent shooting from the field (175-255 FG), 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.15 blocks in 30.7 minutes per game. In one game with Golden State, the center grabbed one rebound in two minutes versus Memphis on Dec. 20.