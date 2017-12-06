Quinn Cook Joins Golden State from Santa Cruz

Golden State Warriors two-way guard Quinn Cook has joined the team prior to its game in Charlotte, the team announced today.

Cook has appeared in 10 games (all starts) with Santa Cruz, averaging 25.1 points on 49.7 percent shooting from the field (90-of-181 FG), 42.2 percent from beyond the arc (27-of-64 3FG) and 91.7 percent from the free-throw line (44-of-48 FT), to go along with 5.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.40 steals in 35.0 minutes per game.

In three games with Golden State, the guard is averaging 2.0 points in 6.3 minutes per game.