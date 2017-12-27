Warriors to Wear Chinese Heritage Uniforms for Select Games During 2017-18 Season

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will wear Chinese Heritage alternate uniforms for select games during the 2017-18 season as a nod to the strong Chinese culture in the Bay Area, the team announced today. The Warriors will first wear the Chinese Heritage alternate uniforms at home on Thursday, January 25th vs. Minnesota when the team plays the Timberwolves at home. Chinese Heritage merchandise, including hats, shirts and sweatshirts, is available now at warriors.com and will be available at the Warriors Team Store tonight, while Chinese Heritage alternate jerseys for every player on the roster is available for presale at warriors.com.

The Bay Area has the top three out of five Asian populations in the U.S. (Oakland, San Francisco, and San Jose) and the new Chinese Heritage alternate uniform pays tribute to that strong Chinese culture and the prosperity that the region and the Warriors have enjoyed. The Chinese characters for prosperity are proudly placed on the waistline of the shorts as the chest logo combines the Golden Gate Bridge and classic symbolism. The suspension bridge detail, that has appeared on previous Warriors uniform Editions, remains on the shorts. “The Bay,” which appears on the front of the jersey, recognizes the importance of the entire Bay Area to the Warriors organization. In coming seasons, the Warriors will continue to use “The Bay” uniform highlighting a variety of heritages special and unique to the Bay Area.

The Warriors will wear the Chinese Heritage uniform for the following games:

Thursday, January 25th vs. Minnesota

Saturday, February 24th vs. Oklahoma City

Wednesday, February 28th at Washington

Thursday, March 8th vs. San Antonio

Saturday, March 17th at Phoenix

Monday, March 19th at San Antonio

Thursday, March 29th vs. Milwaukee

Saturday, March 31st at Sacramento

Tuesday, April 3rd at Oklahoma City

This uniform marks the fifth uniform that the Warriors will wear this season, including the Statement Edition “The Town” uniforms paying homage to the city of Oakland, the Classic Edition uniforms resembling those worn by the Warriors in the mid 80’s, along with the Warriors Association (white) and Icon (blue) uniforms.

Fans can shop the largest selection of Warriors Chinese Heritage jerseys and apparel at warriors.com. The Warriors Team Store locations (Westfield Mall in San Francisco, Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek, Valley Fair in San Jose and Oracle Arena) and warriors.com are also the only locations that fans can get the jerseys that the players wear with the Rakuten Badge on the chest.