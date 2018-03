Golden State Warriors two-way forward Chris Boucher (boo-SHAY) has joined the team prior to its game versus the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced today.

Boucher has appeared in 18 games (six starts) with Santa Cruz, recording five double-doubles while averaging 12.1 points on 47.8 percent shooting from the field (85-of-178 FG), 7.6 rebounds and 2.06 blocks in 22.1 minutes per game.