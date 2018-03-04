Warriors Assign Jordan Bell to Santa Cruz

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have assigned forward Jordan Bell to the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today. Additionally, it was announced that two-way guard Quinn Cook will re-join the team.

Bell has appeared in 41 games (11 starts) during his rookie campaign, averaging 4.9 points on 64.5 percent shooting from the field (89-of-136 FG), 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.00 blocks (2nd among rookies) in 14.0 minutes per game. The forward returned to action at New York on February 26th after missing the previous 14 games with a left ankle inflammation.

Cook has appeared in 14 games (two starts) with Golden State, averaging 3.2 points, 1.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per game. In 27 games (all starts) with Santa Cruz, Cook is averaging a team-high 24.1 points on 42.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc (8th in G League) and 94.3 percent from the free throw line (1st in the G League), 7.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.00 steals in 35.8 minutes per game.