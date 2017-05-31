Train's Pat Monahan to Perform National Anthem at the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 1

The NBA announced today that lead singer of the three-time GRAMMYAward-winning Bay Area band Train, Pat Monahan, will perform the national anthem on Thursday, June 1 prior to the start of Game 1 of The Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The performance will air live on ABC at 9 p.m. ET from Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

About Pat Monahan and Train

Pat Monahan and Train are currently on the North American leg of their PLAY THAT SONG TOUR, which will travel to more than 45 cities including Los Angeles, Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Toronto and Nashville before concluding in George, WA on July 15 at the Gorge Amphitheatre. The tour will feature O.A.R. as special guests and Natasha Bedingfield, and fans across the continent will have a chance to witness Train perform tracks from their latest album, “a girl a bottle a boat,” including the record’s first single “Play That Song,” which hit Top 10 on AC Radio and Billboard’s AC Chart, and several of their signature Billboard Hot 100 hits like “Hey, Soul Sister,” “Drops of Jupiter” and “Drive By.”