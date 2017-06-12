Cast Members from the National Tour of Hamilton to Perform the National Anthem at the NBA Finals Tonight

Tonight’s national anthem will be performed by cast members from the national tour of HAMILTON. Airing live on ABC at 9 p.m. ET, Joshua Henry, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Solea Pfeiffer and Amber Iman will perform their rendition before Game 5 of The Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

The national tour of HAMILTON is currently playing at the SHN Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco now through August 5. SHN is the preeminent theatrical entertainment company in the Bay Area, bringing live entertainment experiences to San Francisco’s premier venues. SHN presents current hits fresh from Broadway, original Broadway cast productions, pre-Broadway premieres and one-of-a-kind events that are at the forefront of the national theater scene. https://www.shnsf.com/Online/default.asp