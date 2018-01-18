Warriors Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant Named All-Star Starters

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and forward Kevin Durant have been named starters in the 67th NBA All-Star game, the league announced today. Curry, who received more votes than any Western Conference player, will serve as one captain with Cleveland’s LeBron James serving as the other. Under a new All-Star Game format that replaces the traditional matchup between the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference, Curry and James will select their respective teams from a pool of players voted as starters and reserves. For the second consecutive year, NBA players and basketball media joined fans in selecting the All-Star Game starters. Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and a media panel accounted for 25 percent each.

Curry will make his fifth All-Star appearance and is the first Warriors player to be named an All-Star starter in five-consecutive seasons. This marks Durant’s ninth-consecutive All-Star appearance, and his seventh time as a starter (2011-14, 2016-18).

This season, Curry is averaging a team-high 27.7 points, 6.5 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.65 steals in 32.7 minutes over 31 games (all starts). In Golden State’s 127-123 overtime victory on Nov. 29 at L.A. Lakers, Curry tallied 13 of his 28 points in overtime, which is the most points he’s scored in a regular-season overtime period and the most in the last 20 seasons in Warriors franchise history. On Dec. 4 at New Orleans, the guard connected on five 3-pointers, becoming the eighth player in NBA history to make 2,000 career 3-pointers and the fastest player to reach the milestone (597 games played). Curry was named Week 12 Western Conference Player of the Week, his 11th career weekly award.

Durant, who was the conference’s top frontcourt vote-getter, is averaging 26.2 points (fifth in the NBA), 6.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists (19th), a career-best 2.05 blocks (4th) and 34.7 minutes in 38 games (all starts). On Jan. 10 versus the L.A. Clippers, Durant scored 40 points to become the 44th player in NBA history, and 2nd-youngest (LeBron James), to score 20,000 career points. Additionally, he became the first player to accomplish the feat in a Warriors uniform. Earlier this season, Durant was named Week 8 Western Conference Player of the Week, his 26th career weekly award.

Curry has taken part in NBA All-Star Weekend in seven of his previous eight campaigns, averaging 18.5 points, 7.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.75 steals and 27.8 minutes in his four appearances in the All-Star Game (2014-17). Curry has also participated in the Three-Point Contest five times (2010, 2013-16)—winning the event in 2015 before finishing as runner-up to teammate Klay Thompson last year—in addition to the Shooting Stars Competition (2014 & 2015), the Rising Stars Challenge (2010 & 2011) and the Skills Challenge (won the event in 2011).

Durant has participated in NBA All-Star Weekend in all 10 of his previous seasons in the league, appearing in the Rising Stars Challenge in 2008 and 2009 before being named to the Western Conference All-Star Team in each of his last nine campaigns. In eight appearances (six starts) in the All-Star Game (2010-17), Durant owns averages of 25.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.63 steals in 26.8 minutes and was named All-Star Game MVP in 2012. The four-time NBA scoring champion is the only player in NBA history to score 30-or-more points in four consecutive All-Star games (2011-14). Durant has also participated in the Three-Point Contest (2011 & 2012) and the Shooting Stars Competition (2014) at NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Warriors own the best record in the NBA at 37-9 (.804) including an NBA-high 21 road wins (21-3). Golden State has won 14-consecutive road contests, which is tied for the best mark in franchise history (14, 10/30-12/11/15) and tied for the third-longest streak in NBA history.

TNT will unveil the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Tuesday, Jan. 23 during TNT NBA Tip-Off at 7 p.m. ET. The team rosters will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 25 in a special one-hour edition of TNT NBA Tip-Off at 7 p.m. ET. The 67th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.