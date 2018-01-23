Warriors Forward Draymond Green and Guard Klay Thompson Named All-Star Reserves

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Klay Thompson have been named reserves in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today. Green and Thompson will join teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant in the game, marking the first time in NBA history that one team has had four All-Stars in consecutive seasons and just the ninth time overall that a single team will have four players in the All-Star Game.

Green, the 2016-17 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, is averaging 11.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.6 assists (fifth in the NBA), 1.33 steals, 1.28 blocks and 32.4 minutes in 40 games (all starts). Green has recorded two triple-doubles this season and on Jan. 4 at Houston surpassed Tom Gola’s franchise mark with his 21st career triple-double. During his career the Warriors are 21-0 when the forward records a triple-double.

Green has appeared in each of the previous two All-Star Weekends, participating in Skills Challenge in 2016. In two previous All-Star appearances, he’s tallied six points, 12 rebounds, six assists and five steals in 29 minutes.

FOUR ALL-STARS ON A SINGLE TEAM YEAR

2018

2017

2015

2011

2006

1998

1983

1975

1962 ALL-STAR STARTERS

Curry, Durant, Green, Thompson

Curry, Durant, Green, Thompson

Horford, Korver, Millsap, Teague

Allen, Garnett, Pierce, Rondo

Billups, Hamilton, Wallace, Wallace

Bryant, Jones, O’Neal, Van Exel

Cheeks, Erving, Malone,Toney

Cowens, Havlicek, Silas, White

Cousy, Heinsohn, Jones, Russell TEAM

GSW

GSW

ATL

BOS

DET

LAL

PHI

BOS

BOS

Thompson, who will make his fourth career All-Star appearance, owns averages of 20.6 points on career-bests 48.6% FG, 45.3% 3FG and 88.1% FT to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 34.3 minutes over 46 games (all starts) this season. Thompson leads the NBA in three-point field goal percentage and ranks second in makes (154) and he recently accrued the third longest streak in NBA history with at least one three-point field goal made at 95-straight games (12/11/16-1/8/18).

Thompson has tallied 9.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 19.3 minutes in his three previous All-Star Games, including a starting assignment in 2015. He has participated in the Three-Point Contest in each of the last three seasons, winning the event in 2016 with a record-tying score of 27 in the final round. Thompson also took part in the Rising Stars Challenge in 2013.

Joining Green and Thompson as reserves are LaMarcus Aldridge (Spurs), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Jimmy Butler (Timberwolves), Al Horford (Celtics), Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers), Kevin Love (Cavaliers), Kyle Lowry (Raptors), Victor Oladipo (Pacers), Kristaps Porzingis (Knicks), Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves), John Wall (Wizards) and Russell Westbrook (Thunder).

The 2018 All-Star reserves were selected by the 30 NBA head coaches, who were asked to vote for seven players in their respective conferences—three frontcourt players, two guards and two additional players regardless of position. They were not permitted to vote for players from their own team. Under a new All-Star Game format that replaces the traditional matchup between the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Cleveland’s LeBron James, who were selected team captains last week after garnering the most votes in their respective conference, will select their teams from a pool of players voted as starters and reserves.

The team rosters will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 25 in a special one-hour edition of TNT NBA Tip-Off at 4 p.m. PT. The 67th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The game will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages. TNT will televise the All-Star Game for the 16th consecutive year, marking Turner Sports’ 33rd year of NBA All-Star coverage.