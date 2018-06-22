Warriors Select University of Cincinnati's Jacob Evans With 28th Overall Pick in 2018 NBA Draft

The 2018 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors selected the University of Cincinnati’s Jacob Evans with the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft, the team announced.

Evans, 21, tallied averages of 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.14 steals in 29.1 minutes per game over 105 career games in three seasons with Cincinnati. The 6’6” guard/forward earned 2017-18 American Athletic Conference First Team honors in his junior season, helping the Bearcats match a school record with 31 wins while leading the club in points (13.0), rebounds (4.7) and assists (3.1).

A native of Baton Rouge, La., Evans attended high school at St. Michael the Archangel in Baton Rouge.

The league’s annual selection process took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., with the Warriors’ basketball operations staff working from the team’s draft headquarters at the Rakuten Performance Center in downtown Oakland.