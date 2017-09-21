Warriors Announce Roster and Schedule for 2017 Training Camp, Fueled by Gatorade

The NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will hold their 2017 Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, at the Rakuten Performance Center—the team’s newly named Practice Facility in Downtown Oakland—beginning Saturday, September 23, it was announced today.

The team also announced the signing of free agent guards Antonius Cleveland, Michael Gbinije (ben-ih-jhay) and Alex Hamilton and free agent forward Georges Niang (George KNEE-yang).

Cleveland, 22, went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft after a four-year career at Southeast Missouri State, where he averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.31 steals and 28.8 minutes in 121 career games. As a senior in 2016-17, he averaged a career-high 16.6 points while hitting career bests of 54.3 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three-point range.

Gbinije, 25, appeared in nine games with the Detroit Pistons last season, scoring four points in 32 minutes. Originally selected by the Pistons with the 49th overall pick in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft, Gbinije averaged 12.0 points, and 4.3 rebounds in 35.0 minutes over 16 games with the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA G League. Gbinije, who spent his freshman season at Duke before playing three seasons at Syracuse University, helped the Orange to a Final Four appearance as a senior in 2015-16 after averaging career marks of 17.5 points and 4.3 assists in 37.9 minutes over 37 games.

Hamilton, 23, spent the 2016-17 season with Golden State’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, where he averaged 11.4 points, 4.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 23.4 minutes over 43 games. Prior to joining Santa Cruz, Hamilton played collegiately for four seasons at Louisiana Tech, where he averaged 19.9 points, 6.2 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.97 steals in 33 games as a senior in 2015-16, earning Conference USA Player of the Year honors.

Niang, 24, appeared in 23 games for the Indiana Pacers in 2016-17, totaling 21 points and 17 rebounds in 93 minutes of action. Originally selected by the Pacers with the 50th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, Niang averaged 19.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 33.0 minutes over six games with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the NBA G League last season. Niang played collegiately for four seasons at Iowa State University, where he earned the 2016 Karl Malone Award, given to the nation’s best power forward, after averaging 20.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists as a senior in 2015-16.

Following seven days of practice, the Warriors will open their preseason schedule at Oracle Arena on Saturday, September 30, against the Denver Nuggets before traveling to China for a pair of preseason games against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the NBA Global Games.

Below is information on Warriors 2017 Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, including the current roster:

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 2017 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

NO PLAYER POS HT. WT. BORN PRIOR TO NBA / FROM YEARS 2 Jordan Bell F 6-9 224 1/7/95 Oregon/USA R 25 Chris Boucher (2W) F 6-10 200 1/11/93 Oregon/Canada R 18 Omri Casspi F 6-9 225 6/22/88 Maccabi Tel Aviv/Israel 8 10 Antonius Cleveland G 6-6 195 2/2/94 Southeast Missouri State/USA R 30 Stephen Curry G 6-3 190 3/14/88 Davidson/USA 8 35 Kevin Durant F 6-9 240 9/29/88 Texas/USA 10 22 Michael Gbinije G 6-7 200 6/5/92 Syracuse/Nigeria R 23 Draymond Green F 6-7 230 3/4/90 Michigan State/USA 5 7 Alex Hamilton G 6-4 195 10/5/93 Louisiana Tech/USA R 9 Andre Iguodala G/F 6-6 215 1/28/84 Arizona/USA 13 15 Damian Jones C 7-0 245 6/30/95 Vanderbilt/USA 1 34 Shaun Livingston G 6-7 192 9/11/85 Peoria Central HS (IL)/USA 13 5 Kevon Looney F 6-9 220 2/6/96 UCLA/USA 2 0 Patrick McCaw G 6-7 185 10/25/95 UNLV/USA 1 1 JaVale McGee C 7-0 270 1/19/88 Nevada/USA 9 31 Georges Niang F 6-6 231 6/17/93 Iowa State/USA 1 27 Zaza Pachulia C 6-11 270 2/10/84 Ülkerspor/Republic of Georgia 14 11 Klay Thompson G 6-7 215 2/8/90 Washington State/USA 6 3 David West F 6-9 250 8/29/80 Xavier/USA 14 6 Nick Young G/F 6-7 210 6/1/85 USC/USA 10

Steve KerrRon Adams, Mike Brown, Jarron Collins: Chris DeMarco, Bruce Fraser, Willie Green