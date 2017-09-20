NBA Champion Warriors Announce 2017-18 Television and Radio Schedules

For the ninth consecutive season, every regular-season Golden State Warriors game will be available on television, the team announced today.

NBC Sports Bay Area, the exclusive television home for Warriors games in Northern California, will televise a total of 73 contests during the 2017-18 campaign, including the team’s preseason home games on Saturday, September 30 vs. Denver and Friday, October 13 vs. Sacramento, and Golden State’s first of two preseason games in China against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 4 (11:00 p.m. PDT). The network’s regular-season coverage tips off on Friday, October 20, when the Warriors travel to New Orleans to face the Pelicans in Golden State’s first road game of the season.

For the 21st consecutive season, the Emmy Award-winning announcing team will have play-by-play announcer Bob Fitzgerald and 33-year veteran analyst Jim Barnett calling the action on all NBC Sports Bay Area telecasts. NBC Sports Bay Area provides extensive gameday coverage with one-hour Warriors Pregame Live and Warriors Postgame Live; season-long, comprehensive Warriors and NBA news, analysis and insider reports on The Happy Hour, Warriors Outsiders, Warriors Central, Warriors Raw and Warriors Ground; and in-depth 24/7 online coverage on NBCSportsBayArea.com.

The Warriors, who closed the 2016-17 campaign by capturing their fifth NBA championship in franchise history and second title in the last three seasons, are scheduled to make a franchise-record 31 national television appearances, with six (6) games on ABC, 12 on TNT and 13 on ESPN. The Warriors are currently scheduled to have an additional 12 games air on NBA TV, the league’s 24-hour cable network.

For the second consecutive season, 95.7 The Game will serve as the flagship radio station for Warriors basketball, broadcasting all preseason and regular-season games with the exception of three that will air on KBLX 102.9 FM (Sept. 30, Nov. 19, Dec. 3). Tim Roye, who is entering his 23rd season as the radio voice of the Warriors, will once again handle play-by-play duties. Programming on 95.7 The Game will once again include an additional 60 minutes of coverage to each of the existing 30-minute pre- and post-game programs as well as heightened in-season daily Warriors coverage featuring both Warriors and NBA-themed shows. 95.7 The Game will continue to employ a dedicated Warriors reporter who will cover both home and road games and practices throughout the season.

In addition to the flagship station (95.7 The Game), all games can be heard on the Warriors Radio Network’s 10 affiliate stations: Eureka – KINS 106.3 FM; Mendocino County – KUNK 92.7 FM/96.7 FM; Santa Rosa – KSRO 1350 AM/103.5 FM; Vacaville – KUIC 95.3 FM; Napa – KVON 1440 AM; Modesto – KESP 970 AM; San Jose – KRTY 95.3 FM; Salinas/Monterey/Santa Cruz – KION 1460 AM/101.1 FM; King City – KRKC 1490 AM/104.9 FM; San Luis Obispo – KKJL 1400 AM/106.5 FM. All games can be streamed on the Warriors app; 957thegame.com and the 95.7 The Game app; NBA.com and the NBA app; SiriusXM and the SiriusXM app; and the TuneIn app. The Warriors have a franchise-record-tying nine (9) games scheduled on ESPN Radio.