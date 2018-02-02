Warriors to Provide Replacement for Red Panda's Stolen Unicycle

For years, Red Panda has been a fan favorite of the Warriors organization, their fans and, specifically, their season ticket holders. She has performed at Oracle Arena more than 15 times over the last 20 years.

To thank Red Panda for her years of family friendly entertainment, the Golden State Warriors and their family of approximately 14,500 season ticket holders would like to replace Red Panda’s missing unicycle, with a brand new custom cycle so that she can continue to put smiles on the faces of fans at Warriors games and, just as important, all over the world.

“The Red Panda is legendary and absolutely loved and adored by everyone, especially our fans and season tickets holders. With a new, custom made unicycle we are glad that we could do our small part to help this great tradition continue.” -Warriors President & COO @RickWelts pic.twitter.com/EjPhHFYGbQ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 2, 2018

The story created such a buzz among the media that Warriors CMO Chip Bowers conducted a brief media session with interested reporters.