The squad dishes out highlights all season long, and it's up to the best fans in the world to decide which ones are the best. Here's the latest selection of the top warriors plays as liked by you, Dub Nation...

Facebook Highlight: most likes

Instagram Highlight: most views Steph nails the step-back trey! A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on Jan 15, 2018 at 6:12pm PST

Twitter Highlight: most likes Stephen Curry FOR THE WIN! #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/3VWDVGGosr — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 4, 2018

Honorable mentions

His 25th point of the night gave him 20,000 points for his career. Congrats Kevin Durant! #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/KOSIrL5jkQ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 11, 2018

...wait for it A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on Jan 12, 2018 at 4:45pm PST