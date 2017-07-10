2016-17 Dubs Moments of the Year: Draymond Green

The 2016-17 season was nothing short of historic for the Warriors; from setting and breaking franchise and NBA records, to winning the whole it all in June. Throughout the summer we will be sharing some of the top moments of the year that helped define this season as one for the books. Follow along on social with #DubsTopMoments and never miss a play.

We begin this celebration of the season’s best moments with a look at Draymond Green, the 2016-17 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year and two-time NBA All-Star. Bookmark this page and come back to see a new, daily addition Monday through Friday.

Stay tuned as we share some of the best plays from the Dubs' historic 2016-17 season!@Money23Green with the rejection #DubsTopMoments pic.twitter.com/p2iQCZTpV4 — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) July 10, 2017