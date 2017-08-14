Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

2016-17 Dubs Moments of the Year: Kevin Durant

Posted: Aug 14, 2017

After what proved to be a historic season for Golden State, reliving the best moments keeps getting better. From Draymond Green’s huge defensive effort, to the team's assist performance, to the splash and bench parties, and dunk shows the Dubs hosted on Warriors Ground throughout the season.

This week, we put the spotlight on 2017 NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant. Follow along on social with #DubsTopMoments and bookmark this page to see a new, daily addition Monday through Friday.

