2016-17 Dubs Moments of the Year: Defense

To recap, we've relived Draymond Green’s dominance, record-setting assists, splash parties, dunk shows, the most hilarious and lively bench reactions, and Kevin Durant's biggest performances. After what proved to be a historic season for Golden State, looking back on these moments just keeps getting better.

This week we are putting the spotlight on the team's overall defensive effort last season. Follow along on social with #DubsTopMoments and bookmark this page to see a new, daily addition Monday through Friday.

Another week of #DubsTopMoments, featuring the squad’s impressive defensive efforts, starts now! pic.twitter.com/Rx7KqYI6ha — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) August 21, 2017