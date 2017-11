The Summer of Larry is in full effect, and earlier this week the Dubs’ championship trophy spent some time in St. Louis with Warriors guard Patrick McCaw. The no-longer-rookie took the Larry O’Brien Trophy with him to the famous Gateway Arch, and Larry then accompanied McCaw to another St. Louis landmark – Busch Stadium. Check out some pics of Larry’s tour of St. Louis below, and see the above video to see McCaw throw some high cheddar during Monday’s ceremonial first pitch of the game.

McCaw Brings Larry O'Brien Trophy to St. Louis July 03, 2017 Warriors guard Patrick McCaw took Larry (aka the the Larry O'Brien Trophy awarded to the Dubs for their 2017 NBA Championship) to a St. Louis Cardinals game on Monday, July 3. (Photo: St. Louis Cardinals) A St. Louis native, McCaw threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the game. (Photo: St. Louis Cardinals) While in St. Louis, Larry took in some famous sites. (warriors.com photo) McCaw took Larry into the famous Gateway Arch. (warriors.com photo) Larry also made his way to another St. Louis landmark: Busch Stadium. (warriors.com photo) Upon being introduced in his hometown, McCaw was given a warm welcome at the Cardinals game. (warriors.com photo) Before the first pitch, McCaw strategized with Cardinals pitcher and Bay Area native Sam Tuivailala, who was on the receiving end of McCaw's first pitch. (warriors.com photo) Once word got out that McCaw and Larry were in the clubhouse, several Cardinals were excited to take a pic, including Seung-Hwan Oh ... (Photo: St. Louis Cardinals) ... manager Mike Matheny ... (Photo: St. Louis Cardinals) ... Carlos Martinez ... (Photo: St. Louis Cardinals) ... Dexter Fowler ... (Photo: St. Louis Cardinals) ... Randal Grichuk ... (Photo: St. Louis Cardinals) ... and Tommy Pham. (Photo: St. Louis Cardinals) A big thanks to United Airlines for making sure that Larry traveled safely to and from St. Louis. (warriors.com photo) Enjoy more photos from McCaw and Larry in St. Louis. (Photo: St. Louis Cardinals) (warriors.com photo) (warriors.com photo) (warriors.com photo) (warriors.com photo)