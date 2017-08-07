Zaza Brings Larry Home

Earlier this summer Zaza Pachulia became the first NBA player from Georgia to win an NBA title, so it is only fitting that he headed back to his home country to celebrate this honor with his country and of course with Larry as well.

While in Georgia, Pachulia was presented with the Order of Honor, an award given to him by Georgian president Giorgi Margvelashvili that signifies outstanding personal contribution to the building of the independent government.

Pachulia has been busy visiting some of his favorite places, catching up with old friends, and taking lots of pictures with fans. Take a look at his trip so far:

I am very glad I had the opportunity to present #NBA Champion @zaza27 with the Order Of Honor! pic.twitter.com/2XnubetzWE — President Of Georgia (@MargvelashviliG) August 7, 2017

"I'm so privileged to be carrying this from now on." - @zazapachulia on receiving Order of Honor A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on Aug 8, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

Larry got those palace views pic.twitter.com/BSsDPkHNav — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) August 7, 2017