2017-18 Warriors Dance Team Audition Finals

22 Training Camp Invites Announced
Posted: Aug 23, 2017

One more sign that a new season is on its way: the Warriors Dance Team is set with its 2017 training camp invitees. More than 150 aspiring dancers auditioned for the team for the upcoming season, and that number was trimmed to 40 going into the final round of auditions on Thursday, which was aired live on Facebook. Check out the 22 dancers who will be with the Warriors Dance Team come training camp in the video above, and check out the archived video of the audition finals, plus photos from the week-long audition process, below.


2017-18 Warriors Dance Team Final Auditions

August 21, 2017

2017-18 Warriors Dance Team Preliminary Auditions

August 14, 2017

