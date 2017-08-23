2017-18 Warriors Dance Team Audition Finals

One more sign that a new season is on its way: the Warriors Dance Team is set with its 2017 training camp invitees. More than 150 aspiring dancers auditioned for the team for the upcoming season, and that number was trimmed to 40 going into the final round of auditions on Thursday, which was aired live on Facebook. Check out the 22 dancers who will be with the Warriors Dance Team come training camp in the video above, and check out the archived video of the audition finals, plus photos from the week-long audition process, below.

2017-18 Warriors Dance Team Final Auditions August 21, 2017 Our 2017-18 Final Auditions wrapped up on Thursday, August 17th. Our 40 finalists competed for a spot in our Training Camp. Shauna is locked in and ready to go. Camille getting a quick stretch in before performing. Being a part of this team is all about a sisterhood. Jasmine is all smiles performing for the judges. Hannie demonstrating her dance technique. Katie H leaving her heart on the dance floor. Enjoy more photos from the 2017 Warriors Dance Team Finals...