Summer League Game 5 Takeaways

1. McCaw aggressive – Steve Kerr has said he would like to see Patrick McCaw take on more playmaking responsibilities in his upcoming second season, and while it is just Summer League and the Warriors did lose big to Boston, McCaw continued to show that he has the tools to be more than just a stand-in-the-corner guy offensively for Golden State going forward. McCaw got to the rack at will Thursday afternoon, going for 20 points in just 24 minutes and attempting eight free throws. He even hit a half-court buzzer-beater to end the first half.

2. Damian Jones featured – Summer League is an opportunity to get game reps, and Damian Jones was able to get in a lot of offensive work against Boston. For a stretch in the third quarter, the Warriors went almost exclusively to the Vanderbilt product in the post, catching on either side of the lane. He finished the game just 3-for-11 from the floor but did have a couple of nice buckets in that one segment in the third, taking a defender baseline for a second-side finish and then converting a layup inside on another occasion.

3. We'll do it again tomorrow afternoon – The Summer Dubs wrap up their Las Vegas stint on consolation day Friday afternoon for a 3:30 tip. With a second Summer League championship out of the picture, expect playing time to be distributed differently. Friday’s game will likely be a chance for guys who have not gotten a lot of burn to see the court for more minutes.

