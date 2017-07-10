Summer League Game 2 Takeaways

1. Shout out to Alex Hamilton – The Cavs handled business rather swiftly Monday, there’s no way around that. But let’s take some time to give shine to those who impressed, and we’ll start with leading scorer Alex Hamilton. The former Santa Cruz Warrior made a niche for himself in the G League with his blazing speed and efficient defense, and he excelled as the backup point guard Monday night by pacing the team with 11 points on 3-for-4 shooting and 5-for-7 free throwing. If he can develop his perimeter jumper, he could be a guy that gets serious consideration for a roster spot at the next level.

2. Just another case of Elgin Cook being Elgin Cook – In Santa Cruz and when he was healthy, Cook was the Sea Dubs’ sparkplug off the bench, averaging about 16 points in just 23 minutes per game -- when he got on the floor, he made stuff happen. Cook again came off the bench Monday night, and again was instant offense, compiling nine points in just 6:32 of court action. He had call-up potential before spraining his ankle in January, and his hyper-productivity in limited action Monday night (he also had two steals) was just another reminder that this guy has serious talent. Good luck trying to stop this guy from getting to the basket.

3. Everyone getting in on the fun – The silver lining from Monday’s 17-point loss is that Summer League head coach Chris DeMarco was able to give a lot of guys playing time. In all, 17 players saw the floor for the Warriors Monday night, giving guys the chance to showcase their talents to execs from teams across the league and scouts across the world. Remember, Summer League isn’t just about Rookie of the Year candidates, it’s also about guys trying to find training camp, G League or overseas jobs.

Santa Cruz Warriors broadcaster Kevin Danna is providing the play-by-play for the Warriors’ Summer League audio broadcasts. Catch his next call on 95.7 The Game or the Warriors Mobile App when the Dubs resume Summer League play against the Timberwolves on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.