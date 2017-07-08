Summer League Game 1 Takeaways

1. Patrick McCaw is a cut above the Summer League rest – It’s typical to see guys entering their second year dominate Summer League, and Mr. McCaw was no exception to the rule. Playing on his college home floor at UNLV, McCaw went off for 25 points on 10-for-20 shooting and 5-for-11 from downtown. It could have very well been 28 points, but his potential game-winning three just lipped out (it looked good from where I was sitting; McCaw said it felt good, too). Despite the miss, McCaw was on tonight; it remains to be seen how much he’ll play the rest of the way, but it was clear that he was too good for the competition Saturday night.

2. Damian Jones continues to develop – Building off his strong play in the latter half of the G League season with Santa Cruz, Jones showed that he is continuing to polish his offensive game. You know he will bring the defense – and he did again Saturday, blocking three shots – but Jones knocked down 18-footers with ease and rolled hard to the rim for easy finishes, winding up with 13 points in 24 minutes on the floor. He only played in 10 regular season games with the Big League Dubs last year, but I’d expect him to appear in well more than 10 regular season games with Golden State in 2017-18.

3. Jabari Brown is a professional scorer – I’ve said this once and I’ll say it again -- Jabari Brown is a bona fide bucket-getter. It’s a shame he hasn’t stuck in the NBA yet, because in his small sample size – 12 points per game in 19 outings with the 2014-15 Los Angeles Lakers – he has shown he can produce at the highest level. Tonight, the Oakland native scored seven points right off the bat and had some big buckets late to finish with 16. Look for Brown to land somewhere on an NBA training camp roster in the fall; he’s too good not to be on one.

Santa Cruz Warriors broadcaster Kevin Danna is providing the play-by-play for the Warriors’ Summer League audio broadcasts. Catch his next call on 95.7 The Game or the Warriors Mobile App when the Dubs resume Summer League play against the Cavs on Monday at 5:30 p.m.