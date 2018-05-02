Top GIFs: Warriors Bench Reactions

There’s no denying the excitement that is Warriors basketball on Warriors Ground. Include the added element of the postseason where every game is seemingly the most important one of the season, and the scene is always lively, electric, exciting, invigorating … Whatever you want to call it, it’s downright fun. The fans fuel the team and the team fuels the fans – it’s that reciprocal relationship that has Warriors Ground pulsating with energy on a nightly basis.

Need proof? Look no further than the Dubs’ bench. Regardless of if it’s a player getting a breather or a guy who hasn’t seen much game action lately, the Warriors’ bench is a lively one, and watching their reactions is usually just as much fun as watching the game itself.

With that, here are the top 10 bench reactions from the playoffs so far, in GIF form!

10. Did Somebody say pumpfake?



As Stephen Curry recovered from injury, he took note on how more (many more) pumpfakes can potentially improve his game.

9. Raise the Roof



Sometimes you just got to throw it back to the late 1990s and raise the roof.

8. Help a Teammate Out



It’s always good to have a teammate to help you prove a point, even if no one really knows what that point is.

7. I See You, Klay!



In the series clincher vs. San Antonio, Klay Thompson ended the first half with a buzzer-beating jumper. Needless to say, he was fired up. But look at Steph and how excited he is for his Splash Brother.

6. OHHHHHHH!



You know you’re doing something right when you cause the reigning NBA Finals MVP to have this reaction.

5. Hold Me Back!



Thankfully, teammates were holding each other back in an effort to not storm the court after Klay’s second trey in a span of 30 seconds.

4. Do Your Thing JaVale!



When bow and arrow meets air guitar meets bowling, obviously.

3. Somebody Catch Me



CAUTION: Watching Warriors basketball for long periods of time can cause excessive amounts of excitement, resulting in dizziness and sometimes fainting.

2. Oh, No He Didn't



What was better, Andre’s dunk or the team’s reaction to it?

1. Let's Go!!!



Dub Nation has seen Klay catch fire on multiple occasions. Here’s proof that Klay’s teammates love it just as much as you do.

Such strong bench reactions are representative of the closeness and unity among the team, and the activity on individual players’ social media channels further drives that message.

Priceless A post shared by Zaza Pachulia (@zazapachulia) on Apr 29, 2018 at 12:38am PDT

A post shared by Javale Pierre McGee (@javalemcgee) on Apr 29, 2018 at 11:10am PDT

Gang A post shared by Nick Young (@swaggyp1) on Apr 19, 2018 at 10:33pm PDT

A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on May 1, 2018 at 10:55pm PDT