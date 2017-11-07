Pregame Cuddles: Jordan Bell Meets a Pair of Puppies

Monday night’s game marked the Warriors’ 244th consecutive sellout at Oracle Arena. And among the most cuddly of the capacity crowd was a pair of pups that are currently up for adoption at Peninsula Humane Society.

Warriors forward Jordan Bell visited with the American bulldog puppies prior to tipoff, but this wasn’t the first time Bell interacted with them. Back in September, the Warriors rookie was part of a team contingent that helped welcome 100 displaced pets from Miami-area shelters to the Bay Area in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

And with the Dubs playing the Heat on Monday, ‘Jordan,’ named in honor of the Warriors rookie, and ‘Wilson,’ named at the suggestion of Heat veteran Udonis Haslem, were among the guests of honor.

Remember our furry friends we sent to the @warriors after Hurricane Irma? We’re reunited tonight in Oakland! A post shared by Miami HEAT (@miamiheat) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:11pm PST

In September, Heat players and staff assisted with placing the animals on a cargo plane, and Warriors players and staff, including Bell and Zaza Pachulia, welcomed them to their new adopted home. Upon arrival in Oakland, the animals were transported to multiple Bay Area shelters, including the Peninsula Humane Society.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob and his fiancée, Nicole Curran, auctioned off a suite for Monday’s game for $20,000, and all proceeds benefitted the Peninsula Humane Society, one of the organizations that has taken in some of the animals from Miami. And as of Monday evening, 38 animals impacted by Hurricane Irma have already been adopted from the Peninsula Humane Society. Three cats and three dogs are currently up for adoption, and more are becoming available as they become cleared.