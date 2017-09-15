Warriors Assisting with Rescue of Pets Displaced by Hurricane Irma

The Warriors and Miami HEAT collaborated to assist with the rescue of more than 100 dogs and cats who were displaced from the Miami area due to Hurricane Irma.

Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, rookie Jordan Bell, Assistant Coach Willie Green and community ambassador Adonal Foyle were on hand to greet the animals upon their Bay Area arrival. The cats and dogs, who then made their way to Bay Area shelters, were originally from Miami area shelters, and their cross-country move opens up space to accommodate pets that were displaced by Hurricane Irma.

After spending some time with the Warriors, each of the dogs and cats were taken to one of the shelters of the following organizations: Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA, Marin Humane or Humane Society for Southwest Washington.

Whereas the Dubs welcomed the four-legged Bay Area transplants, Miami Head Coach Erik Spoelstra and veteran forward Udonis Haslem were among the Heat representatives loading up a FedEx cargo plane with pets, getting them ready for their cross-country flight that landed in Oakland on Friday afternoon.

The animals will become available for adoption as soon as possible, a process which depends on each individual animal’s health and behavior – for some this may be quick, for others this may involve greater help and patience. Anybody interested in adopting the animals can find out more information from the PHS/SPCA at www.phs-spca.org, Marin Humane at www.marinhumane.org or Humane Society for Southwest Washington at southwesthumane.org.