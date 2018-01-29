Damian Jones Throws Down at Oracle Arena

Damian Jones has played in only one game for the Golden State Warriors this season, but he certainly made his presence felt at Oracle Arena on Sunday.

The second-year pro out of Vanderbilt has played extensively this season for the Santa Cruz Warriors, the G League affiliate of Golden State. Jones is averaging 15.5 points and 8.1 rebounds while leading the league in shooting percentage (68.1%), and during the Sea Dubs’ game on their parent club’s home floor on Sunday, Jones threw down not one, but two ferocious dunks.

The first one happened in the second quarter on a pick and roll. Jones received a bounce pass from Quinn Cook with a direct lane to the basket and the Austin Spurs’ couldn’t keep Jones from rocking the rim.

Jones struck again off the pick and roll midway through the fourth quarter, receiving a lob pass from Alex Hamilton and dropping the one-handed hammer in traffic.

The Santa Cruz Warriors ended up with a 105-97 loss, but it’s safe to say that Jones made quite an impression, a smart thing to do with the Golden State head coach, owner and general manager sitting courtside.