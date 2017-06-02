The NBA Finals Scene on Warriors Ground

A few notes detailing the festive scene during Game 1, which was only enhanced by the Dubs dunking their way to a 113-91 win over the Cavs. Explore the passion, energy and excitement of the NBA Finals on Warriors Ground.
The NBA Finals are truly a spectacle. Regardless of what transpires on the floor, you can always count on it being one of the top events of the year in terms of sports and entertainment.
Here are a few notes detailing the festive scene during Game 1, which was only enhanced by the Dubs dunking their way to a 113-91 win.
- The Roaracle lived up to its name and Dub Nation was on point from the opening tip. Actually, the crowd made its presence known well before tipoff with the first (of many) WAAARRIORRRRSSS chants occurring with about four minutes left on the pregame clock.
Dub Nation had plenty to cheer for during the Warriors' Game 1 victory
over the Cavs in the 2017 NBA Finals. (NBAE/Getty Images)
- Ever since the ‘We Believe’ season 10 years ago, the Dubs have had a playoff tradition of adorning all fans with yellow t-shirts. The result is a sea of gold, and this season the team featured a new t-shirt design for each of the four rounds of the playoffs. The Finals t-shirt is adorned with the phrase All Gold Everything, appropriately enough considering the series winner will receive a golden trophy.
A look at the t-shirts distributed to all fans attending Game 1, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente. (NBAE/Getty Images)
- Famous for being a ring announcer for boxing’s biggest fights, Michael Buffer got fans “ready to rumble” just before tipoff.
In addition to delivering his famous "Let's get ready to rumble" line, Michael Buffer sat down with Laurence Scott for an exclusive Warriors Sound interview. Listen Now (NBAE/Getty Images)
- PixMob light-up bracelets had Oracle Arena LIT when the lights went out for the national anthem, during pregame introductions and a halftime hip-hop performance. The LED lights in the bracelets were programmed by section, allowing for some pretty cool visuals on Warriors Ground.
All fans received light-up bracelets that were programmed to create cool visual displays throughout the evening. (NBAE/Getty Images)
- And speaking of lighting up, the pyrotechnic scene on Warriors Ground is straight fire, literally! Go behind the scenes of the firework show at Oracle Arena in the video below.
- The Finals logo is branded EVERYWHERE – on the balls, the ball racks, on patches on each player’s jersey, on the basket supports and even on the exterior of the building, itself.
An up-close look at a ball and ball rack adorned with the NBA Finals logo. (NBAE/Getty Images)
- Of course, nothing says NBA Finals more than a selection of A-list celebrities sitting courtside. Among the famous faces on Warriors Ground for Game 1 were hip-hop artist Jay Z, Rihanna (singer), Kevin Hart (acter/comedian), Gordon Ramsay (celebrity chef), E-40 (rapper), Too Short (rapper), Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints quarterback) and Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch among others. Additionally, Pat Monahan of the group Train sang the national anthem and hip-hop duo Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock performed at halftime.
Jay Z and Kevin Hart share a laugh during Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. View more celebrity pics in the photo gallery below.(NBAE/Getty Images)
Take in more scenes from the atmosphere surrounding Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals in the photo gallery below.
2017 NBA Finals: Game 1 Scene
Warriors Ground is known for providing one of the best atmospheres for sports and entertainment in the world.
(NBAE/Getty Images)
Dub Nation makes the Roaracle the loudest building in the NBA …
(NBAE/Getty Images)
… and that already incredible atmosphere becomes even more electric with the arrival of the NBA Finals.
(NBAE/Getty Images)
Of course, the Dubs’ play on the court only heightened the enthusiasm in the building during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
(NBAE/Getty Images)
The Warriors opened the game with a flurry of dunks, opened the game up in the third quarter and cruised to a 113-91 win to take a 1-0 series lead over the Cavs.
(NBAE/Getty Images)
This year marks the third straight season that the Warriors and Cavs have faced off in the NBA Finals, marking the first time in league history that the same two teams reach The Finals three straight times.
(NBAE/Getty Images)
As has been the case in each of the last two years, this year’s series brings some of the game’s biggest stars to one of the biggest sporting events in the world.
(NBAE/Getty Images)
With the NBA Finals being such a spectacle, the event attracted several celebrities and professional athletes from other sports.
(NBAE/Getty Images)
Among those taking in the game on Warriors Ground were Rhianna …
(NBAE/Getty Images)
… Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey …
(NBAE/Getty Images)
… New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees …
(NBAE/Getty Images)
… and Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.
(NBAE/Getty Images)
Bay Area native and lead singer of Train Pat Monahan sang the national anthem …
(NBAE/Getty Images)
… and classic hip-hop artist Rob Base performed at halftime with DJ E-Z Rock.
(NBAE/Getty Images)
Adding to the scene were ‘All Gold Everything’ t-shirts being distributed to all fans in attendance.
(NBAE/Getty Images)
In addition, all fans received PixMob bracelets containing LED lights that made for some pretty cool visuals when the lights went out.
(NBAE/Getty Images)
Famous ring announcer Michael Buffer got fans amped and delivered his ‘Let’s get ready to rumble’ line just prior to tipoff.
(NBAE/Getty Images)
Once the game began, the Dubs did plenty to keep the fans fired up throughout the game.
(NBAE/Getty Images)
When the final buzzer sounded, confetti fell from the rafters to celebrate the victory.
(NBAE/Getty Images)
Enjoy more scenes from Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals in the photos to follow.
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)
(NBAE/Getty Images)