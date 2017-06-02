The NBA Finals Scene on Warriors Ground

A few notes detailing the festive scene during Game 1, which was only enhanced by the Dubs dunking their way to a 113-91 win over the Cavs. Explore the passion, energy and excitement of the NBA Finals on Warriors Ground.



The NBA Finals are truly a spectacle. Regardless of what transpires on the floor, you can always count on it being one of the top events of the year in terms of sports and entertainment.

Here are a few notes detailing the festive scene during Game 1, which was only enhanced by the Dubs dunking their way to a 113-91 win.

The Roaracle lived up to its name and Dub Nation was on point from the opening tip. Actually, the crowd made its presence known well before tipoff with the first (of many) WAAARRIORRRRSSS chants occurring with about four minutes left on the pregame clock.



Dub Nation had plenty to cheer for during the Warriors' Game 1 victory over the Cavs in the 2017 NBA Finals. (NBAE/Getty Images)

Ever since the ‘We Believe’ season 10 years ago, the Dubs have had a playoff tradition of adorning all fans with yellow t-shirts. The result is a sea of gold, and this season the team featured a new t-shirt design for each of the four rounds of the playoffs. The Finals t-shirt is adorned with the phrase All Gold Everything, appropriately enough considering the series winner will receive a golden trophy.

A look at the t-shirts distributed to all fans attending Game 1, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente. (NBAE/Getty Images)

Famous for being a ring announcer for boxing’s biggest fights, Michael Buffer got fans “ready to rumble” just before tipoff.



In addition to delivering his famous "Let's get ready to rumble" line, Michael Buffer sat down with Laurence Scott for an exclusive Warriors Sound interview. Listen Now (NBAE/Getty Images)

PixMob light-up bracelets had Oracle Arena LIT when the lights went out for the national anthem, during pregame introductions and a halftime hip-hop performance. The LED lights in the bracelets were programmed by section, allowing for some pretty cool visuals on Warriors Ground.



All fans received light-up bracelets that were programmed to create cool visual displays throughout the evening. (NBAE/Getty Images)

And speaking of lighting up, the pyrotechnic scene on Warriors Ground is straight fire, literally! Go behind the scenes of the firework show at Oracle Arena in the video below.



The Finals logo is branded EVERYWHERE – on the balls, the ball racks, on patches on each player’s jersey, on the basket supports and even on the exterior of the building, itself.



An up-close look at a ball and ball rack adorned with the NBA Finals logo. (NBAE/Getty Images)

Of course, nothing says NBA Finals more than a selection of A-list celebrities sitting courtside. Among the famous faces on Warriors Ground for Game 1 were hip-hop artist Jay Z, Rihanna (singer), Kevin Hart (acter/comedian), Gordon Ramsay (celebrity chef), E-40 (rapper), Too Short (rapper), Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints quarterback) and Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch among others. Additionally, Pat Monahan of the group Train sang the national anthem and hip-hop duo Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock performed at halftime.

Jay Z and Kevin Hart share a laugh during Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. View more celebrity pics in the photo gallery below.(NBAE/Getty Images)

