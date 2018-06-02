KD's Reaction to Coach Kerr's Jordan Story

It was a tight game in Houston during the Western Conference Finals. Kevin Durant had forced a few shots when maybe there was an opportunity to share the ball in effort to getting a better look. A timeout was called and Head Coach Steve Kerr pulled the reigning NBA Finals MVP aside.

Kerr recalled a story involving Head Coach Phil Jackson and Michael Jordan. A popular choice for greatest player of all time, Jordan was scoring in a particular playoff game but the Bulls weren’t creating any separation. Coach Jackson told Jordan to trust his teammates, and in Game 5 of the 1991 NBA Finals, Jordan did just that as Bulls reserve guard John Paxson scored 10 points in the fourth quarter of a championship clinching win over the Lakers.

The Warriors would lose that game in Houston to fall behind in the series 3-2, one loss away from elimination. Durant wouldn’t have an assist in that game, but he got the message: trust your teammates. Since that game, Durant has done just that, tallying four, five and six assists in each of those games, all three Warriors wins.

Following the Dubs’ practice on Saturday, Durant reflected on that story from Kerr.

“I really enjoyed that conversation. Having somebody who was that close to the legend, Michael Jordan, tell me we were in similar positions at the moment made me feel good about myself.”

“I really, really appreciated that moment. I needed it as well. It’s good to get a reminder from guys who are successful in the league, whether it’s now or back in the past, to give you some advice here and there when you need it.”

Also on Saturday, Durant sat down with NBA veteran Vince Carter for an entertaining conversation that spanned everywhere from on-court happenings to fan interaction to knowing all the lyrics of a Taylor Swift song. Enjoy that conversation below.