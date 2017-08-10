warriors.com
Dub Nation Pets: Revealing Opening Week and Christmas Day Matchups
The Warriors teamed up with Rocket Dog Rescue to have some fun with the announcement of the team’s Opening Week and Christmas day matchups. Rocket Dog Rescue, a Bay Area organization dedicated to saving dogs from euthanasia, caring for them and finding them new homes, provided 12 puppies for a video shoot in Downtown Oakland on Wednesday. See below for a look at the resulting videos, and stay tuned for even more fun with these Dub Nation pups in the season ahead.