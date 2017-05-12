Warriors Unlocking Cheat Codes in Dub Jam

Do video games imitate real life, or is it the other way around? The Dubs’ four-game sweep of the Jazz had no shortage of highlights, and those become even more entertaining in Dub Jam.

Tim Kitzrow, the voice behind the iconic video game NBA Jam, offered his take on some of the top highlights of the Warriors’ most recent playoff series, a new playoff tradition for Dub Nation to enjoy. (Check out his first round recap here!)

Here is just a sampling of some classic lines from this edition of Dub Jam:

He got his degree from Dunking On U!

D-U-B stands for Dunking Unbelievable!

Do a little dance, give a little tug, GET DOWN TONIGHT!

We fully admit that just reading them doesn’t give it full justice. You need to watch the video, and probably more than once, to get the true experience.