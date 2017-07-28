SC30 Asia Tour Wraps Up in Seoul
A memorable trip for the Curry family comes to an end as the SC30 Asia Tour makes its last stop in Seoul.
| 01:02
Curry Learns Tai Chi
Take a look at a recent tai chi experience enjoyed by the Curry family as Under Armour's SC30 Asia Tour hits Guangzhou.
| 01:23
Curry Tour Continues in Chengdu
Stephen Curry's Asia tour continued with his first-ever visit to the Sichuan province.
| 01:15
Stephen Curry Tips Off SC30 Asia Tour
Stephen Curry arrived in Beijing to tip off his Asia tour in conjunction with Under Armour Basketball.
| 01:18
Stephen Curry Living it Up on Asia Tour
Third Annual SC30 Asia Tour with Under Armour Full of New Experiences for Warriors Guard
The international popularity of Stephen Curry is on full display as the Warriors guard works his way through each stop of the SC30 Asia Tour with stops in Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Seoul.
Steph and younger brother Seth were able to immerse themselves in the Asian culture while also hosting some fun events for Under Armour as noted in the videos above.
