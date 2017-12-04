Social Media Gone Right: Stephen Curry Meets Young Warriors Fan

With the holiday season upon us, there is a grand opportunity to rise in the rankings as the favorite uncle, auntie, brother, sister, son or daughter. Not that this was his motivation, but Warriors fan Charles Hinkle of Florida certainly seized that opportunity with a very special gift to his nephew, Malichi – tickets to Sunday’s Warriors-Heat game in Miami – and the video went viral.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry caught wind of the social post and touched by the raw emotion of it, he upped the ante and invited Malichi to pregame warmups for Sunday’s game. In addition, Curry sent a bunch of Under Armour gear to the sixth-grader and his family.

Appreciate the #DubNation love from Florida. I’ve got something in store for you when you come to the game, can’t wait! https://t.co/UzrLFcgrL3 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 25, 2017

When gameday arrived, Malichi and his Uncle Charles were decked out in Curry and Warriors gear. They went to the game and had about as cool as of an experience as you can have at a game. They met Curry in person, along with Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, and Malichi even had a chance to put up a few shots alongside his favorite player.

Started with a tweet & now we’re here #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/hmSYEYfAoI — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 3, 2017

After the game, Curry met with Malichi and Hinkle to autograph some shoes and deliver some kind words. Malichi gave Steph a thank you card and the group posed for one last picture together.

This is the power of social media. My nephew meeting @StephenCurry30 is not only a highlight in his life but a highlight in mine and I feel blessed that all this happened! pic.twitter.com/gS9gzqF5O5 — Charles Hinkle (@CharlesHinkleJr) December 4, 2017

Memory of a lifetime for Malichi, and Uncle of the Year status for Hinkle!