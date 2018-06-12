Champs in the Spotlight

To the victor, goes the … talk show appearances. After winning the NBA Championship on Friday night in Cleveland, the Warriors have hit up the late night, and early morning, interview circuit.

On Monday, three of the Warriors’ four 2018 All-Stars appeared on different talkshows: Stephen Curry woke up bright and early to appear on a segment of Good Morning America, and later on Kevin Durant appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while Draymond Green visited the set of sportsCenter.

Enjoy!