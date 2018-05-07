Beyond 'That Moment' with Daveed Diggs

On a spring night in April, Daveed Diggs found himself back on stage of the Greek Theater on the campus of UC Berkeley. Filming a playoff hype video for the team he grew up rooting for, the Oakland native delivered the type of performance he could only dream of when he was last in this setting – his high school graduation ceremony.

For some, Diggs needs no introduction. The Grammy and Tony Award-winning actor/performer received mainstream notoriety for his work in Hamilton -- he played the roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson. For others, he’s the kid from Berkeley High School who went on to excel at track while attending Brown University before getting into show business.

In his performance of “That Moment,” his talents are on full display, and he does it in a way that’s inline with the team’s Strength in Numbers mantra. Yes, the team is after a championship, but more than that, “We enjoy the craft, the play, the experience. We live for this time of year because we know what it means.”

Every year, the NBA postseason is full of incredible moments. Through this performance Diggs encourages Dub Nation not to dismiss this particular moment, because there’s no guarantee that this will happen again. Yes, the Warriors have enjoyed great success in recent seasons, but there’s no telling how long this will last, or when it will happen again, if at all.

For that, we should enjoy what’s happening before us, realize the moment and “grab it, attack it, hold onto it.”