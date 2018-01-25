Team Stephen to Feature Three Warriors at 2018 NBA All-Star Game

Ever since the 2018 NBA All-Star starters were announced, one of the hot topics around the NBA has been who will Steph and LeBron pick in the first ever NBA All-Star draft.

By virtue of being the leading vote-getter in their conference, Stephen Curry and LeBron James were designated All-Star captains, meaning they were tasked with picking their team from the pool of All-Stars. They had to choose from the elected starters with the first eight overall picks, and afterward filled out their team with the reserves. The announcement of the draft results were made earlier today …

Team Stephen includes three Warriors: Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, while fellow Warrior Kevin Durant will be a part of Team LeBron in this new format game that replaces the typical West vs. East game of the past.

Curry and James discussed the draft process on TNT …

"You already know in your mind that the guy the other captain is going to take somebody that you want..." @KingJames (#TeamLeBron) & @StephenCurry30 (#TeamStephen) joined @TurnerSportsEJ on the #TNT Pregame Show to break down the 2018 #NBAAllStar team selections. pic.twitter.com/FNHkjP37rd — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 26, 2018

With Curry representing the Western Conference in a Western Conference arena, Team Stephen has been designated the home team and was able to choose between wearing black or white uniforms. Curry selected the black uniforms, and Team LeBron was assigned the white uniforms as the visiting team.

The 67th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 (5 p.m. PT) at Staples Center in Los Angeles, airing on TNT and ESPN Radio. The game will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.