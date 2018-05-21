180 Degrees of Dubs

You may have seen the highlights of Sunday’s Game 3 win over the Rockets in the Western Conference Finals, but chances are you haven’t seen 180 degrees of them.

In addition to a neat esthetic look – and in this age of Instagram, do you really need anything more than that? – this unique view gives the fan a true look at a team’s spacing on the court and how a play develops.

With that, here are some select 180-degree clips of Sunday’s 126-85 win that lifted the Dubs to a 2-1 series advantage.

Shaun's Shake and Slam



Draymond's And-1



Klay's Corner SPLASH



Steph SPLASH



Steph's Floater



Steph Switches Hands



Steph with the Left

