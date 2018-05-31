NBA and Golden State Warriors Dedicate NBA Cares Learn & Play Zone

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:





As part of the NBA Finals 2018 presented by YouTubeTV, the NBA and the Golden State Warriors, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and State Farm, opened a new NBA Cares Learn & Play Zone at Boys & Girls Club of San Leandro on Friday.Warriors players and executives, as well as NBA and WNBA legends and league executives, unveiled three newly-renovated spaces, and joined students and local community partners for several activities including an African dance class, an NBA Voices Community Conversation, science project, planting in a new garden, mural painting, digital design instruction, playing video games like NBA 2k and snack-packing for youth in need.The new Learn & Play Zone, which includes a multi-purpose room, teen room and garden, will provide youth with a safe place to play and resources to help them explore educational interests. This will mark the 1,174th live, learn or play space created by the NBA family.