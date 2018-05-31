Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
NBA and Golden State Warriors Dedicate NBA Cares Learn & Play Zone
Presented by Kaiser Permanente and State Farm
As part of the NBA Finals 2018 presented by YouTubeTV, the NBA and the Golden State Warriors, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and State Farm, opened a new NBA Cares Learn & Play Zone at Boys & Girls Club of San Leandro on Friday.
Warriors players and executives, as well as NBA and WNBA legends and league executives, unveiled three newly-renovated spaces, and joined students and local community partners for several activities including an African dance class, an NBA Voices Community Conversation, science project, planting in a new garden, mural painting, digital design instruction, playing video games like NBA 2k and snack-packing for youth in need.
The new Learn & Play Zone, which includes a multi-purpose room, teen room and garden, will provide youth with a safe place to play and resources to help them explore educational interests. This will mark the 1,174th live, learn or play space created by the NBA family.
