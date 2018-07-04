Warriors Defeat Kings in Evans' Debut

The Golden State Warriors improved to 2-0 in California Classic play after defeating the host Sacramento Kings 71-54 on Tuesday night. The Warriors seized control of the game midway through the first quarter, and didn’t trail for the remainder of the contest. The Dubs’ defense made life tough on Sacramento all night, limiting the Kings to 27.5 percent shooting in the field.

Jacob Evans made his Warriors’ debut and led Golden State with 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field. The Warriors’ first round pick made his first professional three-pointer, and added five rebounds and two steals. Jordan Bell did his best Draymond Green impression with eight points, six rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and two steals, while Damian Jones contributed six points and eight boards, and added two swats of his own.

Undefeated thus far, the Warriors will play their final game of the inaugural California Classic when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 12:00 p.m.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Evans (13)

REB: Jones (8)

AST: Bell (7) SAC

PTS: Jackson (20)

REB: Bagley (7)

AST: Mason (5) Box Score | Highlights