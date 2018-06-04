Game 3 Preview: Warriors at Cavaliers - 6/6/18

After the Dubs picked up a wild win in Game 1, the 2018 NBA Finals continue with Game 2 on Sunday at Oracle Arena.



Game 3

Wednesday, June 6

6:00 p.m.

Quicken Loans Arena

Cleveland, OH

WATCH: ABC

ON TO CLEVELAND

After taking the first two games of the series at home, the Warriors will try to recreate the events of one year ago when they travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. This will be the first of two consecutive games at Quicken Loans Arena. Should Cleveland prevail in at least one, it would force a Game 5 back in Oakland. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (Pacific). All NBA Finals games are televised on ABC, and fans can catch the radio broadcast on 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry set an NBA Finals record with nine three-pointers in Golden State's 122-103 victory over the Cavs in Game 2 on Sunday night. Full Recap