Curry Leads Warriors Over Cavs in Game 2

The Warriors took a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals after defeating the Cavaliers 122-103 in Game 2 on Sunday night. Golden State never trailed in the contest, and ran away with the game in the fourth quarter behind one of the best shooting performances in NBA Finals history. Stephen Curry was phenomenal, scoring 16 of his game-high 33 points in the fourth quarter. He also knocked down nine three-pointers, setting the NBA record for most three-pointers in a Finals game. Kevin Durant had a strong all-around game, accounting for 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while Klay Thompson added 20 points and three three-pointers in a gutsy effort.

TEAM LEADERS GSW CLE Points Points Curry - 33 James - 29 Durant - 26 Love - 22 Thompson - 20 Hill - 15



Rebounds Rebounds Durant - 9 Love - 10 Green - 8 James - 9 Curry - 7 Nance Jr. - 6



Assists Assists Curry - 8 James - 13 Durant / Green - 7 Hill - 3 West - 2 Smith - 2

WIRE TO WIRE

This being the fourth-straight NBA Finals in which the Warriors and Cavaliers have faced each other, Golden State has collected numerous postseason victories over Cleveland over the last several years, but none quite like Sunday’s. Game 2 was the Warriors' 13th win against the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, but their first in which they didn't trail at any point.

CURRY STEALS THE SHOW

When his career is all said and done, he might own every three-point record in the books. On Sunday night in Game 2, Curry added another one to his resume, breaking Ray Allen’s record for most made threes in a Finals game.

He didn’t get off to a great start in either half, but he closed both of them with a vengeance. In the first and third quarters of Sunday’s game, Curry made just one of the eight combined three-pointers he attempted. In the second and fourth quarters, he shot 8-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Several of his threes were of the insane variety, but none more so than his step-back 28-footer to beat the shot clock with just under eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Two minutes later, he converted a four-point play. Then, with 3:30 left in the game, Curry deposited his ninth and final trey of the night to break not one, but two Finals records. He finished the game 9-of-17 from beyond the arc, setting an NBA Finals single-game record for most three-pointers made (passing Ray Allen) and three-pointers attempted (passing himself).

KLAY TOUGHS IT OUT

Despite being listed as questionable until an hour before tipoff, Klay Thompson not only managed to participate in Sunday’s game, but provided the kind of production you wouldn’t expect from someone nursing a sore left leg. When Curry wasn’t providing points in bunches, his fellow Splash Brother provided some insurance. Thompson finished the game with 20 points, but 17 of those came in the first and third quarters. He knocked down three three-pointers in the contest to become the sixth player in NBA history to make 300 career postseason threes, joining Curry as the second Warrior to do so. Additionally, Game 2 marked Thompson's 100th career playoff game, making him the first player in franchise history to appear in 100 postseason games with the Warriors.

SUPPORTING CAST

Curry, Thompson and Durant provided the bulk of the scoring, but Game 2 might have ended with a different result if not for the contributions of a few players in particular. JaVale McGee started the game (his first ever start in the Finals) and made an immediate impact, scoring the first four points of the contest. Shaun Livingston came off the bench, but still managed to reach double-digits in scoring. While their production was impressive, their efficiency was even more so. They combined for 22 points in the game and didn’t miss a single shot, converting all 11 of their combined attempts.

Oh, and then there was David West, who made the only shot he attempted in the game. It happened to be a three-pointer at a crucial moment in the contest.

UP NEXT

After taking the first two games of the series at home, the Warriors will try to recreate the events of one year ago when they travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavs in Game 3 on Wednesday night.