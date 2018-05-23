Game 5 Preview: Warriors at Rockets - 5/24/18

Now tied at two games apiece, the Warriors and Rockets will travel back to Houston to face each other in Game 5 on Thursday night.



Game 5

Thursday, May 24

6:00 p.m.

Toyota Center

Houston, TX

WATCH: TNT

BACK TO HOUSTON

After dropping Game 4 at home, the Warriors will attempt to bounce back when they travel to Houston to take on the Rockets in Game 5 on Thursday night. This will be the only game in Houston before the series transitions back to the Bay Area for Game 6. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on TNT, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry had another big third quarter, but the Warriors ultimately fell 95-92 to the Rockets in Game 4 on Tuesday night. Full Recap