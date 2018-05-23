(Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images)

Game 5 Preview: Warriors at Rockets - 5/24/18

Posted: May 22, 2018
Warriors at Rockets
Game 5
Thursday, May 24
6:00 p.m.
Toyota Center
Houston, TX
WATCH: TNT
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

BACK TO HOUSTON
After dropping Game 4 at home, the Warriors will attempt to bounce back when they travel to Houston to take on the Rockets in Game 5 on Thursday night. This will be the only game in Houston before the series transitions back to the Bay Area for Game 6. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on TNT, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT
Stephen Curry had another big third quarter, but the Warriors ultimately fell 95-92 to the Rockets in Game 4 on Tuesday night. Full Recap

