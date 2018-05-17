Game 3 Preview: Warriors vs. Rockets - 5/20/18

After splitting the first two games on the road, the Warriors return home to take on the Rockets in Game 3 on Sunday night.



BACK AT ORACLE

After splitting the first two games on the road, the Warriors return home to take on the Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night. This will be the first of two consecutive games at Oracle Arena before the series transitions back to Houston for Game 5. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on TNT, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Kevin Durant had his fifth 30-point game of the 2018 postseason, but the Warriors ultimately fell 127-105 on the road in Game 2 on Wednesday night. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE Playoff Ranks GSW HOU 58-24 65-17 2nd in West 1st in West PTS: 110.6 (2nd) PTS: 110.7 (1st) REB: 46.4 (2nd) REB: 43.9 (7th) AST: 27.8 (1st) AST: 20.6 (11th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green

HOU: Chris Paul, James Harden, Trevor Ariza, P.J. Tucker and Clint Capela INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Patrick McCaw (lumbar spine contusion) is out. Team Notes

HOU: Team Notes

TURNOVERS

It’s a small sample size, but the fact of the matter is, the team that has committed fewer turnovers in each of the first two games of the series has gone on to win. In Game 1, Golden State weathered an early Houston storm and ultimately prevailed thanks in large part to the fact that they committed a 2018 postseason-low nine turnovers. But in Game 2, they had accumulated nearly that many by the end of the first quarter (7). Turnovers are not only costly in that they are wasted possessions, but they often provide the opposing team with quality scoring chances on the fast break. It’s no coincidence that the Warriors won the fast break point battle in Game 1, and the Rockets did in Game 2. In a series like this where both teams have supreme offensive firepower, providing the opponent with any extra chances to put the ball in the basket is just asking for trouble. If Golden State wants to capitalize on their homecourt advantage over the next two games, it would behoove them to minimize their miscues and get back to the focus they played with in Game 1.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW HOU PTS: Durant (29.6) PTS: Harden (29.4) REB: Green (10.8) REB: Capela (11.5) AST: Green (8.8) AST: Harden (7.0)

THREE-POINT DIFFERENTIAL

The Rockets attempted more than six more three-pointers per game than any other team during the regular season, so it’s been no surprise to see them launch a combined 79 attempts from beyond the arc through the first two games of the series, compared to 63 for the Warriors. In Game 1, the two sides were a wash in terms of their production, with each team converting 13 attempts from three-point range. However, the output was far more one-sided in Game 2, with Houston making 16 three-pointers, compared to just nine for Golden State. That’s a 21-point advantage from three-point range in a game that was ultimately decided by 22 points, and that final margin was even a bit inflated over the final half of the fourth quarter. The Warriors are unlikely to attempt as many threes as the Rockets in this series, but if they shoot a poor percentage, it opens up a window for Houston to create an advantage. However, as the series transitions to Oracle Arena for Games 3 and 4, there is reason for optimism if you’re a Golden State fan. During the regular season, the Warriors had a better three-point shooting percentage at home (.408) than they did on the road (.375), and while their percentages are down in both categories in the playoffs, the margin has actually been even greater in the postseason; the Dubs have shot 35.1 percent from beyond the arc at home in the playoffs, compared to 31.6 percent on the road. If Golden State can continue that trend over the next two games, it’ll be a big boost to their chances of pulling off another victory or two.