Warriors Grounded by Rockets in Game 2

The Houston Rockets evened up the Western Conference Finals at one game apiece after defeating the Warriors 127-105 in Game 2 on Wednesday night. After a back-and-forth first quarter, Houston built a double-digit cushion going into halftime, and didn't trail at any point in the second half. Kevin Durant was spectacular in defeat, scoring 38 points on 22 shots for his fifth 30-point game of the 2018 postseason. Stephen Curry added 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, but the Rockets' three-point shooting and balanced scoring attack proved too much to overcome.

TEAM LEADERS GSW HOU Points Points Durant - 38 Harden / Gordon - 27 Curry - 16 Tucker - 22 Thompson - 8 Ariza - 19



Rebounds Rebounds Curry - 7 Harden / Capela - 10 Green / Iguodala - 6 Tucker - 7 Looney - 5 Ariza / Paul - 4



Assists Assists Curry - 7 Ariza / Paul - 6 Green - 6 Tucker - 4 3 Tied - 2 Harden - 3 Stats | Highlights | Photo Gallery

UGLY START

The Warriors haven't gotten off to a tremendous start in either of the first two games of the series, but on Wednesday, the Dubs only had themselves to blame. After committing nine turnovers in all of Game 1, Golden State more than halved that total in the first portion of the opening quarter, accumulating five turnovers in the first five minutes of action. Golden State's ball control improved from that point on, but their early miscues prevented them from upping the pressure on a Rockets team in desperate need of a win.

"We set the tone early with our own play and allowed them to get some confidence," said Steve Kerr following the loss.

DURANT DOMINANT AGAIN

While the Warriors lost the game, Kevin Durant did everything in his power to prevent that result. For the second consecutive game, there were stretches in which the Rockets had no answer for the reigning Finals MVP, regardless of what defense they threw at him.

"My gosh, he's unbelievable. He was incredible tonight," remarked Rockets' coach Mike D'Antoni following the game.

Durant got off to a fast start, scoring six-straight points early in the first quarter, but went to the bench with 2:21 remaining after picking up his second foul. He'd return in the second frame and up his scoring total to 18 points going into halftime, almost equaling the combined total of the other four starters. He continued his scoring assault in the third quarter, doubling his point total while doing his best to keep the Warriors afloat. He'd score his final six points in the fourth frame, but by then, Houston had built an insurmountable lead.

SUPPLEMENTARY SCORING

Perhaps the biggest difference between Games 1 and 2 was the supplementary scoring the Rockets received from their role players. In Game 1, Trevor Ariza, P.J. Tucker and Eric Gordon combined for 24 points, with none accounting for more than 15. In Game 2, that trio combined for 68 points, with each accounting for at least 19. In total, the Rockets had five players score in double figures, compared to just two for Golden State.

UP NEXT

After splitting the first two games on the road, the Warriors will head home for the next two games of the series, beginning with Game 3 at Oracle Arena on Sunday night. FIND TICKETS