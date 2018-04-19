Game 4 Preview: Warriors at Spurs - 4/22/18

The Warriors go for the series sweep when they take on the Spurs in Game 4 on Sunday.



Game 4

Sunday, April 22

12:30 p.m.

AT&T Center

San Antonio, TX

WATCH: ABC

GOING FOR THE SWEEP

The Warriors will attempt to sweep the Spurs from the playoffs for the second-straight year when they play Game 4 in San Antonio on Sunday. A Golden State victory would end the series, whereas a Spurs’ win would force a Game 5 back at Oracle Arena next week. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on ABC, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors took a commanding 3-0 series lead with a 110-97 road victory over the Spurs in Game 3 on Thursday night. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE Playoff Ranks GSW SAS 58-24 47-35 2nd in West 7th in West PTS: 113.0 (4th) PTS: 96.7 (14th) REB: 43.0 (8th) REB: 35.3 (15th) AST: 30.0 (1st) AST: 18.0 (15th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and JaVale McGee

SAS: Dejounte Murray, Patty Mills, Danny Green, Rudy Gay and LaMarcus Aldridge INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left MCL sprain) and Patrick McCaw (lumbar spine contusion) are out. Team Notes

SAS: TBD. Team Notes

FINISH IT OFF

Anytime you have a chance to eliminate your opposition, you want to capitalize on it. And while the Warriors are most certainly focused on themselves at the moment, a win in Game 4 on Sunday would be particularly convenient, as New Orleans currently holds a 3-0 series lead over Portland, and the victors of those two series will meet in the next postseason round. Golden State will of course be on the road for Game 4, but that hasn’t necessarily been a bad thing for the Dubs, who have won at least one road game in each of their last 16 playoff series, a playoff record. The Warriors have been on a postseason tear in general, having won 19 of their last 20 playoff games dating back to last year. That’s tied with the 2001-02 Lakers for the most wins in a 20-game postseason stretch in NBA history.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW SAS PTS: Durant (27.3) PTS: Aldridge (22.0) REB: Durant (8.0) REB: Aldridge (8.0) AST: Green (8.0) AST: Mills (2.7)

UNSUNG HEROES

The Spurs had to know the Warriors would be leaning on Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson to provide the majority of their scoring punch, but it’s less likely they expected another Warrior setting or tying a season-high in scoring in each game thus far. First, it was JaVale McGee starting and setting a new season-high with 15 points in Game 1. Then, Andre Iguodala tied a season-high with 14 points in Game 2. Finally, on Thursday in San Antonio, Shaun Livingston tied a season-high with 16 points in Game 3. Simply put, Golden State’s scoring depth has been one of the biggest differences in the series, as outside of LaMarcus Aldridge, a Spurs player has topped 16 points just once in the first three games (Patty Mills, 21 points in Game 2). If the Spurs are going to stave off elimination on Sunday, they’ll likely need to get better contributions from their own unsung heroes, while clamping down and limiting the effectiveness of Golden State’s.