Game 3 Preview: Warriors at Spurs - 4/19/18

The Warriors will travel to San Antonio for the next two games of the series, beginning with Game 3 on Thursday night.



Game 3

Thursday, April 19

6:30 p.m.

AT&T Center

San Antonio, TX

WATCH: NBCSBA, TNT

ON TO SAN ANTONIO

Holding a 2-0 series advantage, the Warriors will attempt to put the Spurs on the brink of elimination when the two sides meet in Game 3 in San Antonio on Thursday night. This will be the first of two consecutive games at the AT&T Center; should the Spurs win at least one, the series would transition back to Oracle Arena for Game 5. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson combined for 63 points and Andre Iguodala tied multiple season-highs in Golden State's 116-101 victory over the Spurs in Game 2 on Monday night. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE Playoff Ranks GSW SAS 58-24 47-35 2nd in West 7th in West PTS: 114.5 (4th) PTS: 96.5 (14th) REB: 45.0 (8th) REB: 32.5 (16th) AST: 32.0 (1st) AST: 17.5 (16th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and JaVale McGee

SAS: Dejounte Murray, Patty Mills, Danny Green, Rudy Gay and LaMarcus Aldridge INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left MCL sprain) and Patrick McCaw (lumbar spine contusion) are out. Team Notes

SAS: TBA. Team Notes

THREE-POINT DISPARITY

The Warriors and Spurs were on opposite ends of the three-point spectrum during the regular season, and that’s remained the case through the first two games of their first round playoff series. Golden State led the NBA with a team three-point shooting percentage of 39.1 percent in the regular season, compared to 35.2 percent for San Antonio, which ranked 26th in the league. Through the first two games of the series, those numbers are 47.2 percent and 26.0 percent, respectively. The Warriors’ 25 three-pointers (on only 53 attempts) are tied with Philadelphia for the most by any team so far in the playoffs, whereas the Spurs’ have made only 13 of their 50 attempts as a team. Klay Thompson has almost single-handedly matched San Antonio, having shot 10-of-14 from beyond the arc through the first two games. In total, the Warriors have outscored the Spurs by 36 points off three-pointers heading into Game 3 on Thursday.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW SAS PTS: Thompson (29.0) PTS: Aldridge (24.0) REB: Durant (7.5) REB: Aldridge (7.0) AST: Green (8.5) AST: Gasol (3.5)

SUPPORTING CASTS

The Spurs were 10-1 during the regular season when LaMarcus Aldridge scored at least 17 points in the first half. He scored exactly 17 points in the first half of Game 2 on Monday, but San Antonio did not come away with the victory, despite Aldridge finishing with a game-high 34 points and 12 rebounds in 37 minutes. Aldridge is now averaging 24.0 points per game on 48.5 percent shooting through the series’ first two games, but he’s the only Spur averaging at least 14.0 points per game. The Warriors, on the other hand, have two such players, but those would be Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, who have combined to average 57.0 points per game thus far. Meanwhile, Pau Gasol is the only Spur making more than half of his shot attempts, whereas the Warriors have six. If San Antonio is going to come away with a much-needed home win in Game 3 on Thursday, it’ll likely require their supporting cast to outplay that of Golden State, which they haven’t been able to do so far.