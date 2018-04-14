Game 2 Preview: Warriors vs. Spurs - 4/16/18

Golden State will try to defend home court once again when they host the Spurs in Game 2 on Monday night.



Game 2

Monday, April 16

7:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena FIND TICKETS

WATCH: NBCSBA, TNT

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors vs. SpursGame 2Monday, April 167:30 p.m.Oracle ArenaWATCH: NBCSBA, TNTRADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

GAME 2 AT ORACLE

Coming off a 113-92 victory over San Antonio in Game 1, the Warriors will try to defend home court once again when they host the Spurs in Game 2 on Monday night. This will be the second and final game at Oracle Arena before the series transitions to San Antonio for Games 3 and 4. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

Klay Thompson had the hot hand, as the Dubs took a 1-0 series lead with a 113-92 victory over the Spurs in Game 1 on Saturday. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE Playoff Ranks GSW SAS 58-24 47-35 2nd in West 7th in West PTS: 113 (4th) PTS: 92 (15th) REB: 51 (2nd) REB: 30 (16th) AST: 32 (2nd) AST: 19 (11th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and JaVale McGee

SAS: Dejounte Murray, Patty Mills, Danny Green, Kyle Anderson and LaMarcus Aldridge INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (left thigh contusion) is available to play. Stephen Curry (left MCL sprain) and Patrick McCaw (lumbar spine contusion) are out. Team Notes

SAS: Joffrey Lauvergne (personal business) and Kawhi Leonard (return from injury management) are out. Team Notes

THE MCGEE FACTOR

Something about the Spurs brings out the best in JaVale McGee. Just as he did in Game 3 of the 2017 Western Conference Finals, McGee made his first start of the series against the Spurs in Game 1 on Saturday, and played a critical role in helping Golden State get off to a strong start. Back on May 20, 2017, McGee got the start and totaled 16 points against the Spurs, 11 of which came in the first six-and-a-half minutes of the first quarter. Then in Game 1 on Saturday, he nearly replicated those numbers, notching a season-high 15 points in just 16 minutes while scoring nine in the opening frame. McGee’s combination of length and agility has proven to be a difficult one to slow down for San Antonio, and if the Spurs can’t find a solution early on in Game 2, that may be enough to secure Golden State a 2-0 series advantage.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW SAS PTS: Thompson (27) PTS: Gay (15) REB: Green (8) REB: Gay (6) AST: Green (11) AST: Gasol (4)

BATTLE ON THE BOARDS

The Spurs were a better rebounding team than the Warriors during the regular season, but that’s not how it played out in Game 1 on Saturday. Golden State hauled in 51 rebounds compared to San Antonio’s 30, the Spurs’ fewest in a playoff game since Game 3 of the 2014 NBA Finals. The Dubs’ dominance on the boards gave them additional second chance opportunities, and the Warriors outscored the Spurs 15-0 in that statistical category on Saturday. While Golden State’s margin of victory was larger than that difference, there’s no question that the Dubs’ superior rebounding played a role in the Warriors maintaining control throughout the duration of the contest. If the Spurs are going to even this series up at one game apiece on Monday night, they’ll likely need to do a better job on the glass.