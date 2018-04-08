Game Preview: Warriors at Jazz - 4/10/18

The Warriors close out their regular season on Tuesday night against the Jazz.



Tuesday, April 10

6:00 p.m.

Vivint Smart Home Arena

Salt Lake City, Utah

WATCH: NBC Sports Bay Area

WRAPPING UP IN UTAH

The Warriors close out their regular season in Utah on Tuesday. This will be the Dubs’ fourth regular season matchup with the Jazz, and the Warriors will be looking to even the season series after Utah has picked up a pair of one-sided victories in the last two head-to-head matchups. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and fans can watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Klay Thompson had 22 of his 34 points in the first quarter as the Dubs picked up a 117-100 win in Phoenix on Sunday. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW UTA 58-23 47-33 2nd in West 4th in West PTS: 113.9 (1st) PTS: 104.1 (19th) REB: 43.6 (17th) REB: 43 (20th) AST: 29.5 (1st) AST: 22.5 (21st)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Quinn Cook, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

UTA: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Damian Jones (left mid foot sprain) is probable. Andre Iguodala (left knee soreness), Stephen Curry (left MCL sprain) and Patrick McCaw (lumbar spine contusion) are out. Team Notes

UTA: TBD. Team Notes

FRANCHISE FIRST?

With one game remaining on their regular season schedule, the Warriors have a chance to do what no other team in franchise history has ever done. With a victory on Tuesday night in Utah, the Warriors would clinch a better road record (30-11) than home record (29-12) for the first time in franchise history. There are a couple ways of looking at that, but we’ll choose to focus on the road success, as that’s been an area Golden State has truly set themselves apart from the rest of the league over the last several years. The Dubs’ 146 road victories dating back to the start of the 2013-14 season are at least 10 more than any other team has collected over a five-year span in NBA history.

TEAM LEADERS GSW UTA PTS: Durant (26.6) PTS: Mitchell (20.5) REB: Green (7.7) REB: Gobert (10.8) AST: Green (7.3) AST: Rubio (5.3)

UTAH SCOUTING REPORT

The Jazz are right up there with the most pleasant surprises in the NBA this season. Despite seeing Gordon Hayward leave in free agency in the offseason, Utah has barely lost a step, and will be heading to the playoffs for the second consecutive season. With a record of 47-33, the Jazz currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference, one game behind Portland in third, but also only one game ahead of New Orleans, San Antonio and Oklahoma City in a three-way tie for fifth. Rookie shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who leads the team with an average of 20.5 points per game, has been a revelation and is giving Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons a serious run for his money for NBA Rookie of the Year. The Jazz are one of the best defensive teams in the league, as their defensive rating on the season of 101.9 points allowed per 100 possessions ranks second in the NBA, and they’ve been even better than that over the last two months. Utah has won 28 of their last 33 games, and would love nothing more than to close out the penultimate game of their regular season with a victory over the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year.