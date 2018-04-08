Thompson Gets Hot in Desert as Dubs Beat Suns

The Warriors picked up their 29th road win of the season with Sunday’s 117-100 victory in Phoenix. After letting one get away on Saturday in New Orleans, the Warriors responded against the Suns behind a strong start from Klay Thompson and contributions throughout the roster.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHX Points Points Thompson - 34 House - 22 Durant - 17 Len - 16 Cook / Green - 14 Ulis - 15



Rebounds Rebounds Cook / Green / Looney - 6 Bender - 14 Pachulia / McGee / Durant - 4 Len - 10 Thompson / Young - 3 House - 8



Assists Assists Durant - 9 Ulis - 10 Green - 5 Harrison - 6 West - 4 House - 3 Stats | Highlights | Photo Gallery

ROAD WARRIORS

With the win, the Warriors improved to 58-23 on the season and 29-11 on the road. Those 29 road victories match the Dubs’ home win total this season, and they have a chance to best that on Tuesday when they play their regular season finale in Salt Lake City.

KLAY’S HOT START

Klay Thompson missed his first shot. And the way he had it going, that was newsworthy. The Warriors guard made his next seven shots and at one point had 19 straight points for the Dubs. Thompson, who once scored 37 points in a quarter, would shoot 9-for-11 from the field, including four 3-pointers, for 22 points in the first quarter.

Thompson cooled down in the second and third quarters before making a few key shots in the fourth quarter to help thwart off any inkling of a Phoenix comeback. Thompson tallied 10 points in the final quarter and tallied a game-high 34 points, his second highest point total of the season.

WINNING CONTRIBUTIONS

Thompson was one of six Warriors players to score in double figures, and pretty much every Warrior who played had a positive impact. Kevin Durant tallied nine assists, Draymond Green recorded three steals in a matter of five possessions during a point in the game in which the Dubs expanded their lead in the third quarter and Quinn Cook continued his stellar play (14 points, six rebounds, three assists), including one of the top plays of the game.

Off the bench JaVale McGee had 11 points in nine very impressive minutes off the bench, and Shaun Livingston added 10 points.

UP NEXT

The Dubs will play their final regular season game on Tuesday in Utah. The Dubs beat the Jazz in their first head-to-head matchup this season, but have since lost the last two meetings with the Jazz. Tuesday’s potential playoff preview will tip off at 6 p.m. and be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area.